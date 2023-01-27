Everyone now and then wonders about the ultimate questions: Who am I? What is the meaning of my life? Who is God? What about Jesus? Is Death the End? It’s those kind of questions that get you thinking about the basic question of Christianity: the Lordship of Christ.
The New Testament teaching — and I know raccoons don’t spend much time in the New Testament — is that Jesus, the carpenter of Nazareth, is God wrapped in human flesh. And in light of the Father reaching out to all us wayward children through this carpenter’s life and death and resurrection, he is Lord of all. And we are called to acknowledge that, and receive the abundant life he offers.
Now if you stayed with me through that last paragraph, journey on with me. Years ago I did a study of the biblical teaching on Jesus as Lord. And I still ponder the idea of Jesus as Lord of my life and yours. I have been a Christian over 70 years . . . how many of those years has Jesus actually been Lord in my life: guiding me through prayer, study of scriptures, Christian friends? Try that idea on for size: how long have you been a Christian, and how much of that time has Jesus really been Lord in your life?
Years ago while pondering the Lordship of Jesus I sat down with pen and paper and wrote six statements. See if they fit you too.
I wrote: Jesus is Lord. That is, he created all things, he is the sustainer and judge of this world. That’s a fact if I say I believe the Bible.
Then I wrote down this: the real question isn’t whether Jesus is Lord of this universe, but rather is he Lord of my little universe, my life?
My third statement was: This world will never acknowledge Jesus as Lord. Because, whether it is due to our individual sin or society’s brokenness, this is an evil world, a wonderful world we have messed up. So, not until the end of time will we all bow before Jesus and confess him as Lord. That led to my fourth statement.
I quickly penned a fourth statement: This world will never help me put Jesus as Lord of my life. If I am to live as a Christian, then I must make a decision to follow Jesus in all circumstances, with the help of the Holy Spirit. I cannot follow the dreams, the greed, the morals, of society in general. Too often they are in direct opposition to what Jesus stands for.
This led to a fifth statement: If Jesus is Lord of my life, he deserves my loyalty and obedience. And I thought of an incident long ago and far away, as I pastored in a large city. I was walking down the halls of our campus one day and noticed a light bulb burned out. Not long afterwards I met one of our custodians in the hallway. We chatted for a moment, and I said that if he had time he might change out that light. He grinned and said, “You’re the boss. You say do it, and it gets done!” We both laughed and went our ways. But to this day I find myself asking, Can Jesus count on me to be as obedient as that worker? Can he count on me to follow him instead of my own desires and greed, instead of the pull of custom and my past?
My final statement was this: We have made an unbiblical distinction between Jesus as Savior and Jesus as Lord. Too often we ministers have offered a fire insurance policy instead of the challenge of following Jesus every day. The New Testament emphasis is on Jesus as Lord. If he is Lord in our life, we don’t need to worry about a fire insurance policy at the end!
I put down my pencil and pondered how to experience the Lordship of Jesus and the abundant life he gives. I think we must spend more time in the scriptures, and I think we must imagine ourselves in the midst of the disciples. I think we must pray more, talking with Jesus throughout the day. I think the little bracelets — WWJD — what would Jesus do is a good reminder and prod.
Think on these things. This idea of Jesus as Lord may be the most important thought you will have in 2023.
