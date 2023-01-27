Raccoon Theology logo

Everyone now and then wonders about the ultimate questions: Who am I? What is the meaning of my life? Who is God? What about Jesus? Is Death the End? It’s those kind of questions that get you thinking about the basic question of Christianity: the Lordship of Christ.

The New Testament teaching — and I know raccoons don’t spend much time in the New Testament — is that Jesus, the carpenter of Nazareth, is God wrapped in human flesh. And in light of the Father reaching out to all us wayward children through this carpenter’s life and death and resurrection, he is Lord of all. And we are called to acknowledge that, and receive the abundant life he offers.

