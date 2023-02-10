The 1999 movie Message in a Bottle probably made more women cry and more men feel guilty than any movie in a long time. Teresa, the wife of Garrett, dies and Garrett is filled with loss and guilt. He writes a letter to his dead wife and puts it in a bottle which washes up on a shore. A beautiful single woman finds it and — but that’s another story. In the letter Garrett shares what he wishes he had done — been more kind, apologized more, taken better care of her and so on.
Most men clearly know that feeling. Marriage is not easy. And marriage is a battered institution as we march through the 21st century. Sitcoms, movies and novels both create and reflect the attitude that living together before marriage and divorce after marriage is the assumed practice. The idea of a “starter marriage” just as one buys a “starter house” intending to move to another house soon, has become the idea in marriage for some folks. Yet I dare say there is less fulfillment, not more, in people’s lives since the value of marriage went down. I still believe that marriage is a divine institution and that the deepest joys of life are bound up with marriage, so as we turn to Valentine’s Day, let me say a word about strengthening your marriage. Make a note, please, that this is a report from the trenches; that after nearly 62 years of marriage, I still don’t know much about women, and am certainly not a model husband. (But I try, Pegeen, I try!)
I think the decision to marry someone is the second most important decision you will ever make, second only to the decision to follow Christ as Lord of your life. While it is true that young people are waiting longer before marriage than their parents or grandparents, it appears that may be due to career pressures or a low view of the purpose and joys of marriage.
I confess that most marriages seem not to have been made in heaven, but out of spare parts on the earth. And it takes a lot of effort to have a truly successful marriage. If I were to ask our married readers to rate your marriage anonymously on a scale of one to 10, there would be a lot of low scores! But in addition to seeking the will of God through prayer, Christian friends, and following the admonitions of the Bible, there are three principles necessary for a happy marriage. Marriage is like a three-legged stool. This will sound familiar to the hundreds of young folks I have married in those 62 years of ministry.
The first leg is cooperation. In Mark’s Gospel chapter 10 Jesus speaks of God’s intention in marriage, and says the man is to “cleave” to his wife (KJV). We think of “cleaving” or splitting wood. But the Greek word here means the opposite —being laminated, sticking together. Maybe the wedding ceremony ought to have both bride and groom say to each other: “And I’m stuck with you as long as we both shall live!” There has to be a sense of unity in the couple’s dreams and hopes. A willingness to give in, to give over, to make the common dream work.
The second leg on this stool of marriage is communication. Marriages don’t just fall apart overnight. Usually it is the result of a growing distance between the couple. The man was kidding himself when, after watching his hair fall out for years, he suddenly looked in the mirror after the last hair fell out, and declared, “Great scott, I’m bald!” He had been in the process a long time! Communication in word and deed is essential for a good marriage. Talk about the problems. But — don’t get historical. That is, don’t bring up everything your spouse has ever done wrong. Stick with the present issue. And remember, even John Wesley’s wife used to sit in the congregation and stick out her tongue at him — there is no perfect marriage! Work on it!
The third leg is that of consecration. Marriage is God’s idea; God’s wonderful gift to us. Genesis tells us that God paused in the processes of creation to say, “It is good!” The only thing that wasn’t good was the fact that man was alone. So God made a “helpmeet”, a partner with whom Adam could experience the spiritual nature of life more fully. A family relationship to God is essential for a marriage as God intends it. It’s like a wagon wheel; as the spokes get closer to the hub, they get closer to each other.
So, in this magical Valentine time, take your husband or wife out for a treat, thank God for each other, and keep heading for that 50th anniversary! Oh oh, I’ve got to run — I hear my wife calling. It’s probably that the garbage needs taking out.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
