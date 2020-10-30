BOONE — Quiet Givers presents its inaugural “Magic of Giving” fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 exclusively on Facebook Live.
This interactive magic show will feature nationally acclaimed magician Caleb Sigmon. Originally from Hudson, Sigmon is an illusionist, comedian and speaker that travels with his one-man-show across the nation sharing theatre and magic.
The virtual event will raise funds for Quiet Givers’ mission to catch needs that fall through the cracks by filling needs that other local organizations aren’t able to fill. The event is free to watch, but Quiet Givers is asking for a suggested donation of $10 to the organization.
“We’re very excited about our first ever fundraising event,” said Executive Director Matthew Lucas. “While we wish that we were able to hold the event in person, we’re thrilled to be able to bring this show into folks’ homes for a safe, socially distanced evening of family fun that everyone can enjoy.”
Sigmon said he was honored to share his special blend of magic to the Quiet Givers cause.
“This organization does such important work in the High Country, literally creating true-life miracles for the people it serves,” Sigmon said. “Our virtual show will be a really fun way to celebrate and support that. We’ll share a night of wonder, laughter and real magic through giving.”
Quiet Givers has experienced an 184 percent increase in needs over the last year with 2020 not even over yet, Lucas said. The organization has worked to fill more than 140 needs impacting approximately 700 people in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. These needs include helping to pay for rent, utility bills, car repairs and other necessities for local people who have fallen on hard times through the act of anonymous giving.
“2020 has been a year of unprecedented need and we hope this fundraiser will allow us to bring a little joy into the world while helping us continue to grow and fulfill our mission of helping folks in need in our area who have nowhere else to turn,” Lucas said. “We think this is really going to be something special.”
To view the show, visit www.facebook.com/quietgivers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. The event is planned to be live and fully interactive. For more information about Quiet Givers, visit www.quietgivers.org.
