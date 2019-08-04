In its third year, Wilkesboro’s FaithFest is seeking to grow even more from the 20,000-strong that turned out in 2018, as the Christian music festival returns to Wilkes Community College on Saturday, Aug. 31.
“We’re busy but blessed,” coordinator Craig Church said on Aug. 1. “We’re very excited about what the Lord is doing through FaithFest, what he has done in the last two years.”
The event is presented by Craig Church Ministries, a Christian-based nonprofit out of North Wilkesboro.
The festival has grown from an idea to the inaugural event in 2017 that drew approximately 8,000 to 10,000 people. In 2018, the event doubled in size to approximately 20,000 people.
“It’s hard to explain because FaithFest isn’t an event, it’s an experience,” Church said. “You’ve got to come to FaithFest to experience it.”
“The Lord really blessed us last year,” Church added. “This year, we learned from that and are preparing.”
Some of the lessons learned from 2018 include adding more bathrooms, food vendors and increased security on the grounds, Church said.
In 2019, the gates are planned to open at 12:30 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than what was planned in 2018, with the festival starting at 2 p.m.
The large numbers in 2018 forced Church to open the gates early due to safety concerns.
“It started at 7:45 a.m. last year with people lining up,” Church said. “Security came to me at 12:30 p.m. and said so many people were in the parking lot.”
Live music will be available in the parking lot on a “welcome stage” from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“It’s amazing how people line up, it’s just amazing, nobody’s complaining, people enjoying fellowship,” Church said.
The lineup includes, on both the Cabin and Main stages, Iron Bell Music, LeAnn Crawford, Jason Crabb, Rhett Walker Band, Natalie Grant, Zach Williams, Selah and For King and Country.,
“We’re about three weeks ahead on ticket sales compared to last year,” Church said. “Most of our ticket sales come in August.”
Starting Aug. 5, tickets are $35 per person with kids 12 and under admitted free of charge.
“We try to keep our ticket prices half of what competitive festivals keep theirs,” Church said. “FaithFest is a ministry and we try to make it affordable for everyone to come. If someone doesn’t have the resources, we make a way. We’re not focused on the money, we’re focused on the people.”
With a team of hundreds of volunteers, FaithFest aims to offer a transformative experience to those with disabilities. Church said that more than 100 special needs and hearing-impaired families attended in 2018.
The festival starts at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. All tickets are general admission and first-come, first-serve and the event is rain or shine. Church added that in 2019 for the first time, umbrellas will be allowed, noting it’ll help people stay in the shade while enjoying the festival.
Starting in early July and leading up to the big day, FaithFest is holding prayer walks at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Watson Stage. The purpose is to pray for good weather, God’s presence to be felt, lives to be changed and for FaithFest to sell out.
“When people get in God’s presence, it’s life-changing,” Church said.
The pre-FaithFest kickoff event, which started in 2018, returns in 2019, but will take place the week before on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 4-7:30 p.m. at the New Wilkes Communications Pavilion Stage. The event is free to attend and will focus on praise music and prayer with local church youth groups.
“We’re hoping it’s the largest prayer gathering we’ve ever had in Wilkes,” Church said. “God will use FaithFest for a great awakening in our country.”
For more information about FaithFest, including contact information, ticket sales and volunteering, visit www.faithfestnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.