BEECH MOUNTAIN — Numerous emergency services vehicles, town vehicles and other floats lined up at Beech Mountain Resort for the town’s annual Christmas parade.

This year’s theme was “A Very Beary Christmas Parade.” Despite the cold weather that moved in just before Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 22, the weather Thursday was perfect for the parade. Once it ended at White Wolf Lodge, community members were encouraged to stop by Santa’s Workshop at the Beech Mountain Town Hall for free cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa.

