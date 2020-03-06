BOONE — As the newest Water Conservation Program Coordinator for the town of Boone, Carrie Phillips is preparing for several events that the town's Public Works Department is hosting in April.
As a Boone native, Phillips said she previously served as the marketing manager for Boone Drug for about 15 years and then as a Relay For Life community manager for the American Cancer Society for four years.
Phillips was hired as an administrative assistant for the town of Boone in August 2018, and for about nine months served in that capacity while also sharing responsibilities as the water conservation program coordinator. She was officially promoted to the coordinator role in November.
As the program coordinator, Phillips helps the Public Works Department promote various ways to conserve water. The department will host a water conservation poster contest in the beginning of April; the top three winners from the contest will receive prizes and be recognized by the Boone Town Council, Phillips said. Classrooms that participate will be invited to attend field trips to the town's water treatment and waste water treatment plants.
Phillips said the town will also observe Earth Week starting April 22. The department hosts other events throughout the year, such as Fun in the Park at Hardin Park in September when families are invited to learn more about town programs — such as recycling, water conservation and adopt-a-street.
In addition, Phillips said she also visits classrooms at Hardin Park and Two Rivers Community School to talk about water conservation. She said she also promotes the town's cleanup days it conducts in the spring and fall and the town's toilet rebate program — which allows residents and commercial businesses to replace toilets that are "low flow" to conserve water.
To contact Phillips, call (828) 268-6250 or email carrie.phillips@townofboone.net.
