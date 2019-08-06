BOONE — The Department of Accounting in Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business named Pennie Bagley as its new chair — effective as of July 1.
Bagley, an associate professor of accounting, is taking over the role from Doug Roberts. Roberts, a professor of accounting, has served as the department’s chair since 2014.
“The strong reputation in the Department of Accounting will continue under Dr. Bagley’s leadership,” said Heather Hulburt Norris, dean of the WCOB. “She is dedicated to providing high-quality student learning opportunities in an ever-changing environment.”
Norris added, that she appreciates Roberts’ service to the college.
“He has effectively managed the department for five years, with great care and concern for our students, faculty and staff,” Roberts said.
Bagley joined Appalachian’s faculty in 2010 and most recently served as Walker College’s experiential learning faculty fellow, providing resources and helping her colleagues develop experiential learning components in the curriculum.
Bagley’s research interests include behavioral auditing and accounting education. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from North Carolina State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.