Blowing Rock community members discuss which factors are most important when it comes to the economic and cultural aspects of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

BLOWING ROCK — The Blue Ridge Rising action plan held an event in Blowing Rock at the Meadowbrook Inn on Aug. 2 to give the public the opportunity to voice their opinions on the growth of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to its website, Blue Ridge Rising is an “initiative of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising partner for the Blue Ridge Parkway, to strengthen cross-jurisdictional relationships, foster economic development within the region’s gateway communities, and establish a unified regional voice.”

  

