Thanks to Operation Christmas Child, kids affected by war, poverty, famine, disease, natural disaster and other calamities around the world know they haven’t been forgotten at the holidays when they receive a shoebox brimming with welcome gifts.

And the National Association for the Exchange of Industrial Resources helps by providing Operation Christmas Child volunteers have access to a variety of toys, clothing, school supplies, hygiene items and other essentials to fill up those shoeboxes.

  

