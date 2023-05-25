BLOWING ROCK — It is a scenario as old as the first human language to ever develop the equivalent of the word “shade tree.” When it gets hot in the summertime, humans have sought out cooler situations for millennia. Unlike other animals, however, humans have used their bigger brains to come up with solutions to their sweltering conditions.
In these beautiful High Country Mountains, we are blessed with temperatures that are, at times, 15 degrees cooler or more than the lands found down the mountain. Because of that wonderful fact of life, tourists have sought out our small towns for decades during the hot months.
Blowing Rock was already a place of mountainous refuge by the late 1880s, as exemplified by a look at the newspapers that were published back in those days. In this article, we will take a fascinating look into life in and around Blowing Rock more than 130 years ago.
One of the best and biggest sources of news about Blowing Rock in the late 1880s can be found in old issues of the Watauga Democrat newspaper.
The first thing that one notices when researching newspapers from more than a century ago is that they are filled with information. Yes, we live in the highly-technological digital age, yet every page of old newspapers were filled to the brim with local news, and even news from around the world. If you were literate and religiously read the newspaper in the 1880s, you were a well-informed individual.
As we take a look at some of these mentions of Blowing Rock found in these crumpled-yet-scanned-in newspapers, it helps to have a good imagination and to try and be empathic about life back then, which happened on the same land and even the same streets that we walk on now. What kind of job would you have pursued in 1889? What style of clothes would you have worn back then? What kind of haircut would you have sported during that time?
In the Aug. 1, 1889, edition of the Watauga Democrat newspaper, there are ads in it that are geared toward tourism. It seems that a lot of the accommodations available for rent in Blowing Rock 134 years ago came in the form of boarding houses.
In one ad, the Moore Brothers, W.V. Moore and S.P. Moore, claimed to be “proprietors of a first-class boarding house for summer.” The siblings describe their place this way, “Visitors, Blowing Rock has a delightful climate, fresh air and pure water, charming mountain scenery, and Telegraphic Connection with the outside world.”
In other words, even back then, they advertised a visit where you could theoretically work remotely with a connection to the worldwide telegraph wire. This was a serious matter, and at the time, it seemed that this latest new technology was critical for a town to grow.
Another hint of this 19th century technological creep into the High Country is found in a Watauga Democrat article published in June of 1890 that speaks of the change to come, saying, “The telegraph wire with other equipment are now all at the depot in Lenoir for the line from Blowing Rock to Boone. This line will be completed very soon and then Boone will be in communication with the world by telegraph. The next thing in order is a railroad.”
The Moore Brother’s ad also claims that even back then, “Last year brought visitors here from nearly every state in the Union.” As for the boarding house rates, you could rent a room for $20 bucks a month.
On the same page of this 1889 edition of the Watauga Democrat is an ad for the well-known Watauga Hotel.
If you have walked on Main Street in Blowing Rock or have spent time in Memorial Park, which is located on Main Street, you have walked past a small white building that is the last-standing edifice of the Watauga Hotel. In fact, all of what is now Memorial Park is land that the full Watauga Hotel complex stood on from the time it was built in 1884, as Blowing Rock’s first-ever hotel, until it burned down in 1926. The lone, small white building is now a museum.
In the ad for the “famous Watauga Hotel,” the business offers up amenities that include, “magnificent scenery, ice-cold water, and the best table in the State.” The ad also touts “Miss Bettie Williams as housekeeper and L. S. Williams as clerk, both of Charlotte.”
In the June 12, 1889, edition of the Watauga Democrat, we get into more of the nuts and bolts of life in the High Country back in the day with a column titled, “The Ordinances of the Town of Blowing Rock, NC.”
In the column, Blowing Rock Ordinance Number 1 states, “It is unlawful to use any loud, boisterous, or profane language or to engage in any kind of affray or fight in the corporate limits of the town, and any person convicted of such, shall be subject to a fine of not less than $1 and no more than $10 at the discretion of the Mayor.”
As for those men who thought they could come up to a resort town and just hang around – guess again. According to Ordinance Number 4, “All able-bodied men living in the corporate limits of the town between the ages of 18 and 45 years shall be required to work on the streets of the town upon notice of the street overseer for ten days out of each year.” As for the consequences of denying the dreaded and powerful Street Overseer, “any person failing or refusing to work as required by this ordinance shall upon conviction be subject to a fine not less than $1 or more than $10 at the discretion of the Mayor.”
