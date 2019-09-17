BOONE — Appalachian State University recently announced the 2019-20 schedule for The Schaefer Center Presents performing arts series, which runs from late September through early April.
This series offers the community a diverse array of music, theatre and dance designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and region.
Friday, Sept. 27
Preservation Hall Jazz Band takes the stage at 8 p.m. on Sept. 27. The group has enthusiastically held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 50 years.
“When we play music, the barometer for us as a band is whether the locals are reacting,” said bandleader, composer and bassist Ben Jaffe. “In New Orleans we play music for dances and parades, funerals and church. It’s important to us to make music people connect to, that people dance to, that people really feel, emotionally and physically. That’s the tradition we grew up with, that’s what we know.”
Friday, Nov. 8
Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue will be performing at the Schaefer Center at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. An unforgettable soundtrack featuring the songs of A.R. Rahman, with a cast of multi-talented performers, Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue is an uplifting, high-energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance and thrilling live music.
Taj Express reveals the secrets of the world’s most prolific film industry, and the people behind the screen who make the magic in India’s factory of dreams, rhythmically blending explosive dance with the hits of India’s most iconic composers and brought to life by the stars of Bollywood cinema and its greatest musicians performing live on stage.
Sunday, Nov. 17
The Old Crow Medicine Show will appear at The Schaefer Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
More than 20 years ago, the Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show began busking on street corners in New York and Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, a catalyst in launching the Grammy-winning career they enjoy today.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
A.I.M.’s dancers will take the Schaefer Center stage at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5. Under the artistic direction of choreographer Kyle Abraham, A.I.M strives to create an evocative interdisciplinary body of work. Born into hip-hop culture in the late ‘70s and grounded in Abraham’s artistic upbringing in classical cello, piano and the visual arts, the goal of the movement is to delve into identity in relation to a personal history.
A.I.M is a representation of dancers from various disciplines and diverse personal backgrounds. Combined together, these individuals create movement that is manipulated and molded into something fresh and unique.
Sunday, Feb. 22
The Trinity Irish Dance Company will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility and aerial grace.
By using Irish dance as an instrument and a metaphor, TIDC crosses both cultural and disciplinary boundaries in important ways. Through the years, TIDC has collaborated with many noted contemporary choreographers which have led them to an increased vocabulary of movement. The result is a thoroughly fresh and engaging artistic vision that goes beyond the source without losing touch with its essence.
Tuesday, March 24
From L.A. TheatreWorks, "Seven" is a riveting documentary play by seven female writers based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia and Cambodia. The show will begin at 7 p.m. on March 24.
Playwrights Carol K. Mack (who conceived the play), Anna Deavere Smith, Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Ruth Margraff and Susan Yankowitz collaborated to create a tapestry of stories that weave together the words of these women, dramatizing their struggles and triumphs over resistance, death threats, entrenched norms and pervasive violence. Seven makes the powerful and timeless statement that even in the darkest times, one person, one voice and a single act of courage, can change the lives of thousands.
Saturday, April 4
Rosanne Cash, one of the country’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters, will be at the Schaefer Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. She is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir "Composed," which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.”
In 2015, Cash was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. On The River and the Thread, a collaboration with husband/co-writer/producer/arranger John Leventhal, Cash evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical and historic landscape of the American South. The album garnered impressive worldwide acclaim and earned Cash three Grammy Awards in 2015. Her latest album, "She Remembers Everything," will be released on Nov. 2.
To purchase tickets, stop by the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office on the campus of ASU, call (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org.
