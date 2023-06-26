St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church

St. Mary of the Hills is located at 140 Chestnut Dr. in Blowing Rock. 

BLOWING ROCK — Oboist Alicia Chapman is the next featured artist in a concert she’s calling “Seconds on Sunday” on Sunday, July 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock.

The concert will include a suite of second movements from works by Vaughan Williams, Brahms, and Saint-Saëns, as well as Beethoven, Wood Song by Jenni Brandon, and a Trio by Handel, with pianist Tatiana Wright and oboist Stephanie Goehring.

Oboist Alicia Chapman will perform on Sunday, July 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock.
  

