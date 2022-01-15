Larry Smith and Mountain Top Fraser Fir in Newland celebrated a fourth trip to the nation’s capital on Dec. 2 for the annual White House National Christmas Tree Lighting. Smith and MTFF provide the trees to the White House without charge in celebration of America.
“It was really exciting. It is an honor for us to participate in a tradition for the country,” Smith said of the massive event.
Smith and MTFF are no strangers to the presidential residence, as his farm supplied the White House Blue Room Christmas Tree in 2018.
Smith began working with Christmas trees in 1977 and has not looked back since.
“This year, we stayed multiple days in D.C. and got to spend time. We are usually so rushed, (so) it was really nice to take the time,” said Smith.
More than 50 Fraser fir trees measuring 7- to 8-feet tall were shipped from Avery to represent the 50 states, territories and other locations in the United States. Representational trees and the singular large tree are adorned with massive amounts of lights and ornaments crafted by school children from each state.
More than 1,500 students from each state, territory, Bureau of Indian Education and Department of Defense created ornaments representing their home state or territory.
The National Christmas Tree Lighting has been interwoven with American tradition since 1923 when then-President Calvin Coolidge walked out of the White House to light the tree that was provided from his native state of Vermont.
The annual lighting event has continued to grow since its inception and has become a major program for both the White House and the significant supplier from Avery County.
Already a rather large event for the country, this year’s version featured performances from nationally known recording artists including LL Cool J, Chris Stapleton, Patti Labelle, Maren Morris, The Howard University Gospel Choir and many others.
With the President, First Lady, members of Congress and other substantial American figures in attendance, the lighting was an impressive experience that impressed Smith.
“When you tell people you’re a Christmas tree grower they enjoy that. People propose engagements around the trees. It’s neat to listen to people tell stories while seeing the trees,” Smith added.
The 2021 National Lighting was presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation, along with support from other companies and organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.