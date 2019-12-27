As 2019 came to a close, the Watauga County Board of Education hosted a large crowd with standing room only on Dec. 9 to recognize multiple groups of teachers and students.
The first group recognized was the Watauga High School Future Farmers of America chapter for several awards at the state and national level. FFA Advisor Olivia Hagler explained that the chapter is able to participate in the National Chapter Award Program designed to recognize FFA chapters that are actively improving upon operations by using the 15 national quality chapter standards and performing activities that help emphasize the forming of leaders, building of communities and strengthening of agriculture. Hagler said the WHS FFA chapter submitted an 18-page application — written by the students — to the state and received a gold level state recognition. The chapter placed fifth in the state, according to Hagler.
Gold chapters move to the national level for recognition and can be given a one-, two- or three-star rating by judges. During the 92nd National FFA Convention, Watauga’s FFA was recognized as a three-star national ranking given to the top 3 percent of chapters in the nation — one of eight chapters in the state to receive this award, Hagler said. Hagler added that she believed that it was the first time in the school’s history that it has obtained the national recognition.
Next, a Mabel School eighth-grader — Natalie Lasley — was recognized as the winner of the Watauga County Schools Christmas card contest. Superintendent Scott Elliott explained that each year art teachers are invited to submit student-created Christmas cards that are then voted on by staff. The Christmas card is then sent out to other school systems in the state, elected officials and to the schools in Watauga, Elliott said.
Ashley Tate, an art teacher at Mabel and Green Valley schools, said Lasley is a joy to teach and is kind, creative and gives 110 percent.
Watauga Education Foundation President Don Presnell then read aloud the names and projects of the recipients of the 2019 WEF grants. The foundation is planning to award $30,000 distributed to approximately 30 projects — some with multiple teachers aiding with the activity — in Watauga County Schools.
More information on each recipient and their project can be found at wataugaeducationfoundation.org/grants-scholarships/classroom-grants.
According to WCS, the school system was named an Accomplished District by the National Board for Professional Teacher Standards for its number of board-certified instructors. Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey said the school system was one of only 81 school districts across the nation to receive the award, given to 20 percent or more staff who are National Board certified.
Newly National Board certified teachers, teachers being re-certified and the teachers who serve as WCS’s National Board Certification advisors.
Katie Matthews, a first-grade teacher at Valle Crucis School, was also recognized as being a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. According to WCS, the award represents the highest honor bestowed to math and science teachers and goes to just 108 teachers each year nationwide.
Matthews received the award on Oct. 17 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Matthews said she was happy to represent such an “incredible” school system. Helping to land her the award was her lead in the implementation of the Science Pals program — a science class that pairs middle schoolers with younger students for joint science education.
Marta Toran, the outreach coordinator for Appalachian State University’s Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences, recognized Cove Creek teachers Amy Warren and Leslie Hall for their work in environmental education through the Water on the Move program. Toran said the project is funded by an environmental education grant and aids in developing standards for teachers to bring geology practices and awareness of local water issues to the classroom.
The Water on the Move program is being piloted in Watauga, Avery and Ashe. Warren and Hall are serving as pilot teachers in Watauga, Toran said, and received grants for their classrooms. Elizabeth Tincher from Blowing Rock School was also awarded a grant, according to Toran.
“Partnerships with local K-12 schools are a crucial aspect of successful STEM education grant proposals,” Toran said. “We thank all teachers who welcome us into their classroom.”
The board also awarded the December Servant’s Heart award to Patricia Sperry, a tutor at Mabel School, for her work in the school’s after-school program. Cameron Welch, a student who participates in the after-school program, said Sperry made him happy and that he loved her.
“When I think about Ms. Sperry, I think about her heart of gold and how she keeps our kids as her top priority,” said Mabel fourth-grade teacher Tonya McKinney. “Ms. Sperry has one the biggest hearts you’ll ever encounter. She is kind and loving ; she cares deeply for other people — especially children.”
Lastly, the crowd recognized Elliott as the recipient of the Northwest North Carolina Superintendent of the Year award — chosen by fellow superintendents from the 12 school districts in Northwest North Carolina. Chairman Ron Henries read aloud the letter of recommendation in which he wrote for Elliott’s nomination as the N.C. Superintendent of the Year. While Elliott was not selected as the state Superintendent of the Year, he was one of three finalists.
“In my 47 years as a public school teacher, principal, college instructor and board of education member, I’ve never met anyone more deserving in this award than Dr. Elliott,” Henries read from his letter.
Elliott thanked those in attendance for the recognition, as well as faculty and staff in the school system for their support.
