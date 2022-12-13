BOONE – Enjoy an afternoon with the High Country’s premier Community Handbell Choir, as the Nexsen Ringers Handbell Choir present a fun program filled with many holiday favorites on Dec. 17.
Community members will be amazed to hear “Jingle Bell Rock,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” and others on this unique instrument.
This talented group consists of musicians from all ages and walks of life. They come together to share their unique love of handbells across all musical genres with the High Country. Don’t miss the technical display of choreographed teamwork as multiple musicians perform as one.
This is a free concert and open to the public. Donations are appreciated and will support ongoing equipment needs. The concert will be at Boone United Methodist Church, located at 471 New Market Blvd, directly behind the New Market Shopping Center, in the church Sanctuary at 4 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.