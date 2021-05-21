BOONE — During the 17th Annual North Carolina Synergy Conference, Emily Neff — the director of youth development at W.A.M.Y. Community Action Inc. — was awarded the Emerging Afterschool Champion award.
This award is given to recipients that have spent three to ten years in the field working with youth. This summer, Emily will enter her seventh year working with children and families at WAMY Community Action Inc. The NC Center for Afterschool Programs recognized Neff for this award for her outstanding work in developing, supporting and promoting high-quality out-of-school time programs that benefit students and families statewide.
More information about WAMY Community Action can be found at www.wamycommunityaction.org.
