BOONE — N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey visited Boone on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 17, talking to firefighters and touring facilities at the Watauga County Project on Aging and Appalachian State University.
Taking part in a first responders' breakfast at Dan'l Boone Inn, Causey spoke to firefighters and police officers from all over Watauga County about a variety of issues. Causey said that with ongoing building projects, the need for more volunteer firefighters is greater than ever.
Causey toured the Watauga Senior Center, which coordinates the Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program. The SHIIP program, which is overseen by the Department of Insurance, provides volunteer counselors to help senior citizens navigate the Medicare program, including all its different parts and supplementary programs.
"There's not too many facilities in the state like this," Causey said after his visit to the senior center. "And I've never seen one with a weaving room."
Causey met Senior Center Director Billie Jo Lister, SHIIP Western Regional Manager Catherine Fannon, Project On Aging Director Angie Boitnotte and various seniors who were using the facility for programs such as health seminars, weaving on looms and even seniors hanging out playing a game of gin rummy.
The visit to Boone isn't the first for Causey, who said there is great potential for economic prosperity in the region with a growing population.
Causey then headed to ASU to hold a discussion with university leaders about fire safety. Causey noted that ASU is one of the top public institutions when it comes to insurance students. Later, Causey made a stop at the Boone Insurance Agency to listen to agent's concerns and discuss his insurance initiatives.
