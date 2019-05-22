BOONE — After a national search for Appalachian State University’s vice provost for research, Ece Karatan, who has served in the interim capacity of the role since August 2018, has been named to the permanent appointment in the university’s Division of Academic Affairs. Her new position will take effect July 1.
“Dr. Karatan has many years of research experience working with grants funded by the National Institutes of Health: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has served on multiple NIH review panels,” shared Darrell Kruger, provost and executive vice chancellor. “She values the importance of student participation in research and has an extensive history of collaborations with other faculty at Appalachian.”
As vice provost for research, Karatan will continue to be responsible for facilitating and expanding universitywide faculty- and student-based research/creative activities by obtaining necessary resources, developing administrative infrastructure, fostering intra-institutional and external collaborations, and building sustainable funding opportunities.
Additionally, she will oversee the work of campuswide research entities, including the units housed in Appalachian’s Office of Research: Sponsored Programs, Research Protections, Research Data Analysis, and Grants Resources and Services.
She will also chair the University Research Council; collaborate with the Special Funds Accounting unit in the Office of the Controller and other campus offices to increase the university’s research portfolio; and represent the provost and Division of Academic Affairs on university committees and at events.
