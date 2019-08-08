BOONE — A crowd of people flocked to the Peacock Lot on Appalachian State University's campus on Aug. 6 for the inaugural National Night Out event in Boone.
The easily recognizable blue lights from multiple law enforcement agency vehicles could be seen flashing while attendees talked with officers and participated in games and activities. Approximately 18 local and out-of-town agencies attended the event in Boone as other National Night Out events simultaneously took place across the nation.
Agencies in attendance included the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Boone Police Department, Appalachian State University Police Department, Seven Devils Public Safety, Blowing Rock Police Department, Lenoir Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Granite Falls Police Department, Surry County Sheriff's Office, N.C. License and Theft Bureau, N.C. State Bureau of Investigations, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, U.S. Park Rangers, N.C. Probation and Parole, N.C. State Highway Patrol, N.C. Wildlife Enforcement, WINGS Air Rescue and West Jefferson Police Department.
National Night Out focuses on bringing communities and local authorities together in the fight against crime. For more information on National Night Out, visit www.safety.com/national-night-out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.