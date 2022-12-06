BLOWING ROCK — Mustard Seed Market celebrated its third annual Artisan Holiday Market event where local vendors shared their goods to the public.
The free event took place at the Mustard Seed Market’s property from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3.
This year, more than 40 vendors applied to have a spot at the event, and of those applicants, 22 were chosen.
Of the 22 vendors, shoppers and spectators could find a variety of wares including candles, ceramics, ornaments, paintings, birdhouses and even Japanese cuisine.
“I worked in Tokyo for seven years as a chef before coming to App,” said Jacob Burgess. Burgess and partner Amelia Pelletier served bao, miso, curry and dumplings at the event to hungry patrons.
The market also provided an opportunity to form connections within the community.
“I actually get lots of commissions from this market,” said Hickory-based artist Sara Jenne Echerd. “It’s such a cool event. You meet new people and you definitely make the connections.”
This sentiment was also shared by crochet/knit artist and owner of Mia Milani Design, Dianna Rodd.
“There are a lot of vendors and artisans in here and all have specific skills. So, there’s a lot of people that come on from different places that get to know everybody here locally,” said Rodd. “It’s definitely really nice for everybody.”
Acoustic Vocal Musician Kevin Lee Smith also provided live music during the event and played Christmas classics, including ‘Santa Clause is Coming to Town’ along with other holiday themed tunes.
