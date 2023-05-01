BOONE — Pick up a few pro tips from the “hardest working musician in the High Country” on Wednesday, May 3, as musician, promoter and talent buyer Dave Brewer leads an online workshop called “Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved.”
Presented by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, with support from the Watauga Arts Council, the online workshop begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Zoom. Registration is required, and a $10 donation is suggested. Register by 6 p.m. on the day of the workshop to participate live. Visitmountainhomemusic.organd find the “Workshops” tab to register.
For more than two decades, Dave Brewer has been Boone, North Carolina’s resident multi-instrumentalist, DJ, talent buyer, promoter, festival organizer and band starter/joiner. Whether you’re booking shows and communicating with venues, organizing and promoting events, or trying to take the next step, Brewer’s been there, still doing it, and can offer helpful tips for musical types in a variety of genres.
Since 1994, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music has proudly celebrated Appalachian music, singing, storytelling, and dance, supporting working artists and providing accessible cross-generational arts experiences for High Country audiences.
The First Wednesday Workshop Series is part of the diverse Appalachian performing arts programming presented by Mountain Home Music this year, with more than 30 concerts, dances and other events on the schedule for 2023.
To learn more and for updates about upcoming events, including additional workshops, visitmountainhomemusic.organd follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.
