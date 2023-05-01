BOONE — Pick up a few pro tips from the “hardest working musician in the High Country” on Wednesday, May 3, as musician, promoter and talent buyer Dave Brewer leads an online workshop called “Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved.”

Presented by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, with support from the Watauga Arts Council, the online workshop begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Zoom. Registration is required, and a $10 donation is suggested. Register by 6 p.m. on the day of the workshop to participate live. Visit mountainhomemusic.org and find the “Workshops” tab to register.

