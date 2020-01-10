SUGAR GROVE — After a multi-year hiatus, the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove will return to the High Country on Saturday, July 18, for the festival’s 20th event.
The news came from the MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove’s Facebook page on Dec. 28, 2019, a departure from prior years’ posts that announced that there would not be a festival in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“Thank you for your continued interest and support throughout the years,” the post reads. “It is with great pleasure that we announce the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove will be held on July 18, 2020! ... Stay tuned for more information and musicians who will be a part of 2020’s festival!”
The MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove festival last took place in 2016, and it was a two-day event.
On July 14, 2016, in an article titled “19th annual MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove — The High Country honors Doc and Rosa Lee Watson,” the Watauga Democrat reported that “the festival is run completely by volunteers and all proceeds go to the next festival and maintaining the Historic Cove Creek School and the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum.”
Organizers of the July 2020 event are finalizing the ticketing system and lineup for the festival. To learn more and stay up-to-date, visit the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DocandRosaLeeWatson/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.