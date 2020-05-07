SUGAR GROVE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove announced on April 24 that the 2020 festival is canceled. This year’s festival was set to be the return of the event after a multi-year hiatus.
The announcement initially came from the MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove’s Facebook page in a post that reads, “After much thought and out of concern for our patrons, performers and community, we have decided to reschedule the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson Music Fest ‘N Sugar Grove to the weekend of July 17, 2021.”
The post also noted that “a majority” of the scheduled acts for the 2020 festival are available to perform at the 2021 event, and festival officials have “already begun” amending contracts with the performers.
Patrons who have already purchased tickets for this year’s festival have the options of receiving a refund, converting the ticket payment into a donation to the festival or applying their ticket to next year’s festival.
A system has not yet been put in place for ticket refunds or alterations as of May 5, though organizer Danny Platt said that updates regarding tickets will be posted on the festival’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/DocandRosaLeeWatson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.