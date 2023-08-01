Elk Knob

A ranger leads a presentation at a previous Elk Knob Community Day.

 File photo

TODD — The Elk Knob Community Heritage Organization announces that the 17th annual Headwaters Community Day Festival and Potluck Dinner will return to Elk Knob State Park on Aug. 26.

The activities start at 11 a.m. with music by local favorite the Dollar Brothers. At noon, the High Country’s largest potluck dinner will be served, featuring dozens of local dishes. The public is invited to bring their own dish to share and local crafters will demonstrate their work throughout the day.

  

