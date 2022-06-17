BOONE — Multiple roads will be closed Saturday in downtown Boone during the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival.
Starting Friday night, the portion of South Depot Street near the intersection of River Street and South Depot Street will be closed to set up the South Depot Stage.
On Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m., the following roads will be closed:
North Depot Street will be closed beginning at Queen Street and ending at King Street.
South Depot Street will be closed beginning at King Street and ending at Rivers Street.
The intersection of Howard Street and South Depot Street.
King Street, Queen Street, and River Street will remain open.
Presented by the town of Boone and supporting partners, the first Boonerang Festival features live music at four stages, a kids zone, a vendor market, restaurants and food trucks, beer gardens, a silent disco and a film screening — all located in downtown Boone.
Here is the festival schedule:
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
5:30 p.m. Urban Soil Duo, Jones House Stage
6:30 p.m. WiseApple, Jones House Stage
7:30 p.m. Lazybirds, Jones House Stage
8:30 p.m. Trash Trout Motion Picture Show, South Depot Stage
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Kids Zone (Watauga Public Library)
12 p.m. Big Bang Boom
12-5 p.m. Inflatables, arts and crafts, balloons, face painting, ice cream and more
South Depot Stage
12 p.m. Soul Benefactor featuring the Junaluska Gospel Choir
3 p.m. Chalwa
5 p.m. Town Mountain
7 p.m. Acoustic Syndicate
North Depot Stage
1:30 p.m. King Bees
3:30 p.m. Naked Gods
5:30 p.m. Melissa Reaves
8:30 p.m. Silent Disco 1st Session
10:30 p.m. Silent Disco 2nd Session
Jones House Stage
2 p.m. Tray Wellington Band
4 p.m. Alexa Rose
6 p.m. Songs from the Road Band
BACR/641 rpm Stage (Espresso News)
1:30 p.m. Trevor McKenzie
2:15 p.m. Zodiac Lovers
4:10 p.m. Endangered!
6:10 p.m. H A U N T E R
8:10 p.m. RUGG
Look for more information, including stage schedules, artist bios and additional event listings, at BoonerangFest.com.
