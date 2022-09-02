BOONE — Multiple events will take place in downtown Boone tonight as part of the First Friday Art Crawl.
Below are some of the events that are happening in downtown Boone.
Lost Province will host live music with Mark Bumgarner from 7-10 p.m.
Nth Degree Gallery will host an exhibition of In-House and Affiliate Sculptors of the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center and Park at 7 p.m.
The community is invited to the Turchin Center’s First Friday on Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m. The public is invited to engage, discover and connect through the arts in the Turchin Center's six galleries. Current exhibitions include the App State Art Department Faculty Biennial, Folded and Gathered by Nicole Pietrantoni, Installation with Ukrainian Flag: Lowell Hayes and Multitudes: Bart Vargas. A highlight of the evening will be guided tours of the new Campus Arts Corridor will be offered at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The evening will include light refreshments and a cash bar with live music by Ruby Goose. Free and open to the public.
The Jones House will have a free gallery reception with snacks and refreshments. Throughout September and October, the Mazie Jones Gallery will feature local artist and art instructor Pegge Laine. She will showcase some of her alcohol inks, mixed media, and ceramic pieces. The artist has decided that all proceeds from any works sold will benefit efforts in Ukraine.
