BOONE — First Friday will take place in Downtown Boone this Friday evening on August 5 with multiple events and artists lining the street.
Here are some of the events going on this Friday in downtown:
First Friday at the Turchin Center
The community is invited to the Turchin Center’s First Friday on Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m. The public is invited to engage, discover and connect through the arts in the Turchin Center's six galleries. Current exhibitions include the App State Art Department Faculty Biennial, Folded and Gathered by Nicole Pietrantoni, Installation with Ukrainian Flag: Lowell Hayes and Multitudes: Bart Vargas. Guided tours of the new Campus Arts Corridor will be offered at 5:30 and 7 pm. The evening will include light refreshments and a cash bar. Free and open to the public. This event is being held in conjunction with the downtown Boone First Friday Art Crawl.
High Country Guide Service
High Country Guide Service will host Trevor Mckenzie to pick bluegrass tunes on their porch, and will also have a Fly Tying Night. Fly Tying Nights take place on every First Friday event each month.
Jones House Cultural Center
The Jones House will host their regular Friday night summer concert, with live music on the lawn beginning at 5:30 PM. This week's acts are:
Highland Reverie (an oldtime/blugrass duo that will sing and play guitar, fiddle, and mandolin)
Andrew Finn Magill & Anya Hinkle (a mix of traditional fiddle tunes and original music)
The Jones House will also host their monthly art reception from 5-8 p.m., with refreshments provided. Throughout August the Mazie Jones Gallery will feature local artist Dorothy Maguire with an exhibit entitled "Coloring Outside the Lines," showcasing her abstract compositions.
Charleston Hemp Collective
Charleston Hemp Collective just launched their High Rise Beverage this May and is excited to share their beverages with the community of Boone. The seltzers are made in Boone and focus on being all natural and a non-alcoholic option for everyone who wants to enjoy a relaxing drink. For First Friday, Charleston Hemp Collective will be doing a Happy Hour Sampling from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for both ira CBD and Delta 8 Seltzers. More info can be found at: highrisebev.com
