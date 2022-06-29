HIGH COUNTRY — Multiple events are taking place in the High Country to celebrate the Fourth of July with some starting this Friday, July 1.
Below are a list of events taking place between July 1-4
July 1
- The Town of Boone is hosting a Freedom First Freedom First Friday. The Watauga Community Band will perform on the Jones House lawn for free. The First Friday event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.
- The Town of Minneapolis will host a concert with Skyland Ministries beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Minneapolis Baptist Church parking lot (former Minneapolis Elementary School), with fireworks taking place at dark. The town will host its annual Independence Day Weekend parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at Hwy. 19E and Old Minneapolis Road.
July 2
- The 51st Annual Beech Mountain Roast is on Saturday July 2. This year’s event will be to-go style, picking up from Fred’s Gazebo. The dinner — made by members of the community — will include pork or turkey, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, a Moonpie, bbq sauce and a water.
- Beech Mountain will have a celebration with the Beech Mountain Ski Resort on July 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. with live music and fireworks at the end.
- The Hickory Ridge Museum is hosting a 18th Century style Independence Day celebration from noon to 2 p..m on the Hickory Ridge History Museum grounds.
- The Blowing Rock Fourth of July Parade will take place at 10 a.m. July 2 and last approximately 50 minutes to an hour long. A complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet to Main Street, beginning at 8:00am. The shuttle will run continuously through 5 p.m. More information on the events can be found at blowingrock.com/july4th/.
- The Town of Newland will celebrate Independence Day with a day full of activities on Saturday, July 2. The festivities include a parade at 10 a.m., with lineup at the Square at 9:15 a.m. and the parade ending at the Riverwalk Bandshell. Vendors will be open at the Riverwalk beginning at 10 a.m. and open until at least 4 p.m., in addition to inflatable games. A cutest pet contest will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m., with trophies awarded to winners. Watermelon and pie eating contests will begin at 2 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament. with local entertainment throughout the day. A Street Dance with food trucks will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., with a free concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. headlined by Charlotte-area band “Blaze the City” and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. In the event of heavy rain, the concert will take place indoors at the Rock Gym.
- Buckeye Rec Center will hold a Second of July Tailgate Family Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include face painting, games, hot dogs, bounce houses, and the 10 a.m. Sparkler 5K Fun Run. The event will feature Beech Mountain’s police and fire departments. For more information, call Buckeye Rec Center at (828) 387-3003.
- The Avery County communities of Spear and Plumtree will host its annual Fourth of July parade at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. All cars, ATVs, tractors, floats, horses or anything else are invited to line up at Plumtree Presbyterian Church at 3:30 p.m. The evening will include cornhole tournament, duck race and raffles. Food will follow, with fireworks at dark, with music from Boone & Church as well as the Toe River Drifters. For more information, call Erin or Derek at (828) 387-7896 or (828) 387-5505.
- The Town of Elk Park will host its annual Fourth of July parade beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with lineup at 4:30 p.m. at Deep South Co. Outfitters. Following the parade, the town will host free food, games and entertainment at Winters Town Park. Mountain Rose Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by a performance from the Avery County Cloggers and concluding with a concert by Jessi and the River Cats and fireworks following at dark.
July 3
From 3-7 p.m. at the Boone Greenway near Clawson-Burnley Park, there will be afternoon festivities that will include music, games, inflatable bounce houses, food trucks and more. The town of Boone’s annual fireworks display will take place at dusk.
July 4
- The Boone Fourth of July parade will take place at 11 a.m. on July 4 as floats, marchers, and performers show off their patriotic reds, whites and blues. The Jones House will have free watermelon, cake and lemonade after the parade.
- The Star-Spangled Banner Elk Fourth of July celebration will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Banner Elk. The day begins at 11 a.m. with a procession that makes Uncle Sam proud, featuring star-spangled vehicles, people and animals parading down Main Street surrounded by huge crowds. The Main Street parade starts at Lees-McRae College and ends in Tate-Evans Town Park, where the Party in the Park and Duck Race begin at approximately noon.
- Ashe County will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m. The show can be viewed from both the 221 side as well as Main Street West Jefferson. The county is asking that everyone please view the show from the safety of their vehicles as this property allows the viewing area to be widespread. Locals will be on hand to assist with traffic.
- Fireworks at Tweetsie Railroad will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. after the park closes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.