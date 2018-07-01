Despite a wide range of belief systems, a group of area clergy has gathered together to find common ground and unify together for the betterment of the community.
Rabbi Stephen Roberts, of the Temple of the High Country, said the group —named the The High Country Multi-Faith Clergy Alliance — started meeting monthly last August. As a result, clergy agreed they feel more connected to one another and better understand each other’s faiths.
The Alliance gathered for its first “learning retreat” on June 25 — where members discussed the topic of sin and how each faith tradition approaches the topic.
A group of 10 or so clergy in the area gathered at the Temple for the event. Clergy such as Roberts, the Rev. Sam Tallsman (St. Mary’s Episcopal Church) and various clergy from area methodist churches presented on how each faith tradition understands “sin” to be.
The Rev. Cyndi Banks, of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, said the discussion and academic conversation at the retreat were challenging in the best of ways. She said the clergy would push each other to explain how each tradition understands things and what certain terms mean to them.
“We all use words in faith — salvation, sin, grace — as if we all understand exactly what that means,” Banks said. “We have to really unpack that language.”
Banks said there hasn’t been a ministerial association in the area in quite some time — as the last major one dissolved in the early 2000s.
The discussion of a group started in 2016 after a mass-shooting occurred in Orlando, Banks said. The group tried to meet for a while but it trailed off. After the Charlottesville, Va. shooting in 2017, Banks said the area clergy realized the faith community wanted to be able to have that connection and support for each other if a tragedy were to ever occur in the High Country.
Roberts said that the clergy wanted to be able to depend on each other and if “God forbid anything should ever happen, we have trust.”
Roberts and Banks starting having conversations about forming a group. While talking, the two discovered the seminaries they attended in New York were fairly close to each other. Roberts said the two seminaries would often host Episcopal/Jewish discussion programs, where Roberts said he spoke with Banks about “missing the real loving dialogue” they experienced in seminary school.
The Rev. Jeff McClain, of Boone United Methodist Church, said there have also been a couple of community events where clergy would see each other for things such as training opportunities or trauma-informed community events. He said in passing, the clergy would agree that it would be neat to gather together to discuss their individual faiths and how to find common ground.
The alliance created a group of rules or practices to follow when talking to each other about topics that matter. Some of these practices include honoring the vow to respect the dignity of every human being — this includes each of the clergy, those who think differently in the wider community and elected officials; listen to each other and the spirit — listen to receive and understand, not to refute or plan a response; make space for all voices; not to “fix” other members of the group or give advice; and if something that is said or done that is hurtful, to have the courage to own it and work it through.
The Rev. Allan McCaslin, of The Church of the Holy Cross, said he hopes the group can be an encouragement to the broader community and an example of what it means to “love our neighbors.”
“There’s not a lot of places in our society today where you see people with differences of opinion or belief actually get together and have conversations,” McCaslin said. “It’s difficult even within our individual traditions to get people who are on different sides of whatever spectrum you want to name to be in the same room together.”
Roberts said he goes into their monthly meetings with the goal of getting to know his brothers and sisters who are faith leaders.
“...knowing that their faith may be very different than mine, but all of us feel commanded by God, higher power, creator, and that if we’re going to help our larger community, we have to know each other,” Roberts said.
The group has discussed disaster preparedness, the experience of being a minority amongst a majority and even different security measures some faiths have to take to protect against those who may disagree with their beliefs.
The Rev. Mike Mathes, of Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, said the conversations have been enriching and he’s learned a lot from his colleagues.
The group decided it would like to host the learning retreats quarterly. Banks said the alliance will pick back up its monthly meetings in August. If other High Country clergy would like join the group, contact Banks at rector@stlukesboone.org.
