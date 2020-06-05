ASHE COUNTY — A movie that was partially filmed in the Todd area will make its television debut Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m.
“The Mountain Minor” follows a violin as it passes down through five generations of a musical family from Kentucky, beginning in 1932, to a music stage in Cincinnati in the present.
The film will make its national television debut on The Heartland Network, with encores Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 27, at 10 p.m.
In a post on the film’s website, writer and director Dale Farmer said, “We’re part of a grassroots movement encouraging Appalachians, both in Appalachia and in the places their families migrated, to embrace their amazing heritage. We’re doing it though the music that has had a resurgence of popularity in recent years. Musicians and fans of traditional Appalachian music of all ages will experience the substance and special meaning of the music as it was passed down over the generations to today’s stages, porches and media devices.”
The film was headed by Farmer and Boone-based musician Susan Pepper, who served as the movie’s producer. The movie was filmed in both Ohio and North Carolina, with the NC filming being primarily done at Willet Ponds Farm in Todd.
It is also available for rent or download on Amazon Prime, or can be found on Vimeo on Demand.
