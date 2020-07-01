HIGH COUNTRY — Summer holidays are a great time to get out for a day of paddling on the river or to pay a visit to a favorite swimming hole. But doing so safely this year requires a little more forethought and vigilance. MountainTrue and its team of riverkeepers are encouraging people to both practice good social distancing etiquette as well as checking the rivers’ E. coli levels on the swim guide website or smartphone app.
“Western North Carolina has so many wonderful rivers to swim and play in,” explains Gray Jernigan, Green Riverkeeper and Southern Regional Director for MountainTrue. “Getting out on the water is a great way to beat the summer heat, but now more than ever we want to make sure that people stay healthy and safe.”
MountainTrue is encouraging people to continue practicing social distancing, especially in crowded parking areas and popular swimming holes.
While COVID-19 virus is a novel threat this summer, the riverkeepers want to remind area residents to not forget to check E. coli bacteria levels. Each Thursday afternoon throughout the spring, summer and fall, MountainTrue’s riverkeepers release new, up-to-date bacteria testing results for our region’s most popular streams and recreation areas.
Results are posted to the Swim Guide mobile app and website at theswimguide.org. Samples are collected on Wednesdays, to be processed using the Idexx system and results are analyzed and posted on Thursday afternoons.
“We get a lot of storms throughout the summer,” explains French Broad Riverkeeper Hartwell Carson. “And that stormwater runoff can cause significant spikes in the amount of E. coli and other harmful bacteria in our waters.”
E. coli bacteria makes its way into our rivers and streams from sewer/septic leaks and stormwater runoff — especially runoff from animal agricultural operations with substandard riparian buffers. E. coli can also indicate the presence of other more harmful microbes, such as Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Shigella and norovirus. Contact with or consumption of contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness, skin, ear, respiratory, eye, neurologic and wound infections.
The most commonly reported symptoms are stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever. The Swim Guide lists each testing site as either passing or failing according to the EPA limit for E. coli in recreational waters of 235 cfu (or colony forming units) per 100 milliliters.
“We do testing mid-week, analyze the results and get them to the public in time for the weekend,” said Broad Riverkeeper David Caldwell. “These tests are a snapshot in time. If we test on a Wednesday after a dry spell, our results usually look pretty good, but conditions can change rapidly following heavy rains. Take precautions if you see that the water is running high and muddy. Do not ingest or expose any open cuts or abrasions to muddy water.
“Rivers closer to densely populated areas or industrial farming like parts of the French Broad and Broad River can really be affected by even a modest amount of rain,” said Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill. “But on either the Green or Watauga rivers, it really takes heavier storms or extenuating circumstances like a broken sewer pipe to trigger hazardous conditions.”
In general, waterways that are located in more remote areas or near protected public lands that lack a lot of agriculture, development or industrial pollution sources are the cleanest and will be less affected by stormwater runoff. Areas closer to development and polluting agricultural practices are much more heavily impacted.
“Our rivers are a really important resource for our region and they’re treasured by the people who live here,” said Carson. “If we want to clean up the dirtiest rivers and protect the cleanest ones, we need to act to increase buffers, encourage better building and farming practices and invest in upgrading aging sewer infrastructure to meet current and future needs.”
In an effort to raise public awareness and tackle the common sources of E. coli bacteria pollution, MountainTrue’s riverkeepers have launched a campaign at ILoveRivers.org where the community can take action and champion reforms at the federal, state and local levels that will reduce the amount of bacterial pollution in rivers and streams.
