ASHEVILLE — MountainTrue recently announced its annual award winners for 2019. These awards are given to MountainTrue members and volunteers who have been outstanding in their commitment to preserving WNC’s natural heritage. Awards were formally presented at the Annual Gathering on Oct. 23 at New Belgium Brewing Company in Asheville.
Among the award winners was the Volunteer of the Year for the High Country Region, Chris Souhrada. Shortly after moving to Banner Elk, Souhrada connected with MountainTrue and immediately became one of MountainTrue’s most dedicated and reliable volunteers in the High Country. Souhrada has been a long-running water quality volunteer with the Volunteer Water Information Network program.
High Country Regional Director Andy Hill calls him “the MVP and anchor of the water quality team who covers for others when needed, goes above and beyond what is asked of him and is always willing to help with other projects like livestaking and non-native invasive removal.”
MountainTrue works in 29 counties to champion resilient forests, clean waters and healthy communities in our region. With offices in Boone, Murphy, Asheville and Hendersonville, MountainTrue engages in policy advocacy at all levels of government and on-the-ground environmental restoration projects. Primary program areas include public lands, water quality, clean energy, land use/transportation and community engagement.
