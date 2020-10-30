ASHEVILLE — MountainTrue on Oct. 16 announced and recognized its 2020 award winners.
The Esther Cunningham Award Winner is Rep. Chuck McGrady. MountainTrue presents this award annually in the name of Esther Cunningham, a Macon County resident whose concern for our region’s environment prompted her to found the Western North Carolina Alliance (one of the organizations that merged to become MountainTrue).
The award is presented to a MountainTrue member who has demonstrated outstanding community service in conserving our natural resources, and “we are beyond honored to recognize a lifetime of service in environmental conservation and protection to this year’s awardee, Representative Chuck McGrady,” the organization said.
McGrady has just retired after serving five terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives, where he represented Henderson County. He entered the General Assembly as a strong environmental advocate after serving as the national president of the Sierra Club; on the board of the John Muir Foundation; as chair of the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy (now Conserving Carolina); on the board of Muddy Sneakers; as chair of North Carolina’s Clean Water Management Trust Fund; and as executive director for the Environmental & Conservation Organization of Henderson County, which is now part of MountainTrue.
“McGrady’s conservation experience and concern for clean air and water were his motivation to run for office, and they shaped his legislative agenda from the start,” MountainTrue stated. “He helped spearhead passage of the nationally groundbreaking 2014 coal ash bill that has since resulted in the planned excavation of every coal ash basin in the state. A strong advocate for land conservation, he was always the strongest Republican voice for funding the state’s Clean Water Management Trust Fund, Farmland Preservation Trust Fund and Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. And as he quickly moved up the ranks of the House Republican leadership to become one of the chamber’s leaders on budget issues, he was in a position to make a difference. With his retirement from office, MountainTrue now looks forward to working with Rep. McGrady as a volunteer environmental advocate once again.”
MountainTrue also honored four well-deserving volunteers of the year, one from each of the subregions in its geographic footprint.
The High Country Volunteer of the Year is Craig Weaver. Craig Weaver supports MountainTrue’s clean water efforts by volunteering through both the Volunteer Water Information Network and the SwimGuide program.
He consistently and reliably collects water samples for each of those programs to test them for the presence of harmful chemicals and bacteria.
“This year Craig has also been a committed advocate in the Beech Mountain Water Grab Campaign, which is fighting to prevent the town of Beech Mountain from unnecessarily diverting a significant portion of water from the Watauga River,” the organization said.
MountainTrue is a nonprofit organization working in 29 mountain counties to champion resilient forests, clean waters and healthy communities in our region. The organization engages in on-the-ground environmental restoration projects and policy advocacy at all levels of government. Primary program areas include public lands, water quality, clean energy, land use/transportation and community engagement.
