LINVILLE — Mountainside Lutheran Church recently announced the installation of its 2020-21 leader-ship team.
Stepping into the leadership roles are Chairperson Todd Hefner, Vice-Chair Grace Mutz, Secretary Susan Siirila and Treasurer Tom Dale. Elders include Don Herman, Sindy Banwart, and Tom Allison. Mountainside’s Board of Ministries is comprised of Melissa Williamson, Susan Siirila, Madeline Zill, Sonya Chestnutt and Alice Rullman.
Led by Pastor Bryan Chestnutt, Mountainside’s summertime worship commences at 10 a.m. in the outdoor Pavilion at Camp Linn Haven. Fabric face masks and social distancing are being observed by our worshippers.
Mountainside Lutheran Church, a member congregation of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, is located on the grounds of Camp Linn Haven on U.S. 221/NC-181 near Linville. For more information, visit www.mountainsidelutheran.org or the church’s Facebook. The church can be contacted at mountainsidelc@bellsouth.net or (828) 733-4404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.