WATAUGA — Watauga High School will open its doors for all pop-culture lovers in the community for its second ComicCon on Saturday, March 11.
The free event, now known as MountainCon, will host more than 40 vendors bringing a variety of items, including comic books, retro video games, stickers, jewelry, original artwork, a paranormal podcast, action figures, fairy houses, dog treats, costume props and accessories, resin art, patches, candles, T-shirts, handmade jewelry, tumblers, Dungeons and Dragon dice, and tabletop gaming merchandise. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. with an option for cosplayers to sign-up for the costume competition upon entrance.
Watauga High School Librarian Dana Lowery has hosted ComicCons since 2018. After moving to Boone, she decided to bring her love of cons with her.
“I love the idea of gathering people in one place to be able to express themselves in a variety of ways,” Lowery said. “We all have characters from books, movies and video games that changed our lives. I love providing a space for those fans to gather together.”
Last year’s MountainCon saw more than 500 participants with unique vendors like local jewelry maker Riverway Designs, dice maker The Floral Flood and comic book vendor Beardy Weirdy Comics. This year, Lowery said she is excited to host more comic book vendors and Paranormal World Productions, who will broadcast live at the event.
The WHS Book Club is sponsoring a selfie booth for those in costume or not, and the WHS Dungeons and Dragons Club will compete and discuss “all things D&D” in the library.
Lowery said she believes most people will find enjoyment at a ComicCon, even if it’s not necessarily their “thing.”
“If you are a fan of movies, TV shows, pop culture and book characters, then you are a fan of ComicCons,” Lowery said. “Now more than ever, a fan can truly wear their pride, just like a sports team. There are so many ways to show your fandom, and one way to do this is to go and buy items at a MountainCon! I have been blown away year after year by the cosplayer costumes. Some are homemade, while others are store-bought, then you have ones that put a twist to their costume’s character, like me!”
MountainCon is for anyone and everyone, Lowery said. Attendees do not have to be a student of Watauga County Schools or dress up to participate in the event.
“I want all visitors to know that we like for our show to be open to everyone so we want everyone to walk in with kindness in their hearts so every character feels comfortable knowing that they will be celebrated and treated with humanity,” Lowery said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.