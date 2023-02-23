WATAUGA — Watauga High School will open its doors for all pop-culture lovers in the community for its second ComicCon on Saturday, March 11.

The free event, now known as MountainCon, will host more than 40 vendors bringing a variety of items, including comic books, retro video games, stickers, jewelry, original artwork, a paranormal podcast, action figures, fairy houses, dog treats, costume props and accessories, resin art, patches, candles, T-shirts, handmade jewelry, tumblers, Dungeons and Dragon dice, and tabletop gaming merchandise. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. with an option for cosplayers to sign-up for the costume competition upon entrance.

