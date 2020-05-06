BOONE — Rodney Sutton, director of Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, announced on April 30 that the venue’s 2020 performance season is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board of JSMHM has made the difficult decision to cancel all public performances for 2020,” Sutton said. “This decision was not taken lightly. The uncertainty about the trajectory of COVID-19 in the coming months and the extended statewide stay-at-home order — along with concern about the health and safety of our performers and audiences, led to the realization that canceling the JSMHM 2020 Concert Series was the responsible thing to do.”
The final decision was also based on a financial reality — JSMHM is a small educational nonprofit with a very small operating budget — it does not have the resources to continue to operate as in a “normal” year, according to Sutton.
The board of director’s main goal is to come out the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic with JSMHM “in a good position” to have a successful 2021 season.
Additionally, Sutton announced that he “has agreed to be furloughed — but plans to return in January for the 2021 season.”
“On behalf of the JSMHM Board of Directors and myself — we all hope you and your loved ones are safe and well,” Sutton noted.
JSMHM is committed, if at all possible, to sponsoring its annual Appalachian Christmas concert that benefits the Hospitality House and Santa’s Toy Box on Friday, Dec. 11, according to the board of directors, who also added that “JSMHM isn’t completely shutting down.”
Two of its new board members have formed a committee to explore the possibility of JSMHM presenting live and recorded performances online in the future.
For updates and news from JSMHM, visit www.mountainhomemusic.org.
