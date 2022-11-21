BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association held a Veterans Day Memorial Service on Friday, Nov. 11.
Rev. Bud Russell officiated the service, which included remarks from a local veteran. The Pershing Rifle Honor Guard, composed of state and national flag bearers and two rifle bearers from the Appalachian State University ROTC program, began the event with the presentation of colors before Capt. Jim Fisher, retired Navy chaplain, spoke.
“As we look upon the many graves here, we remember sacrifices. Sacrifices of military service members, sacrifices of spouses, sacrifices of children, sacrifices of parents — those who sacrificed family events, time and the physical presence of loved ones,” Fisher said. “Yes on Veterans Day we remember the sacrifices of veterans and also their beloved family members. We remember those veterans that have been called to defend this nation and grasp the principle of duty and we remember the families that offered their love, compassion and support of their military member, all in the love of country that we hold so dear.”
The ceremony concluded with the playing of “Taps,” followed by a gun salute. The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association was organized in the fall of 2021 as a nonprofit corporation for the specific purpose of purchasing, managing, and restoring Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery. Donations toward those goals can be sent to The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association at PO Box 1787, Boone, NC, 28607.
