BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service on Monday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
The ROTC Honor Guard from Appalachian State University will begin the ceremony with the presentation of colors, followed by an opening prayer by Reverend Bud Russell. Subsequently, Capt. Jim Fisher will share a brief inspirational message, and Chris Bertolini will close the ceremony with the playing of “Taps.”
Prior to the Remembrance Service, the High Country Military Officers Association of America Chapter will honor and remember deceased veterans of our community.
“With volunteers from our community veteran organizations, we plan to place an American flag on the grave sites of 600 veterans buried at Mount Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 27,” stated Lt. Colonel USMC (Ret.) George Brudzinski, Treasurer of MOAA.
“In April, members of the High Country MOAA, in conjunction with members of the Appalachian State University ROTC Scabbard and Blade, met at the cemetery to place marking decals on the tombstones of local military veterans. We identified who the veterans are and where specifically the are buried. This is a part of a new MOAA program called ‘Flags Over Our High Country Veterans,’” added MOAA president, Frankie Groff.
“We are very grateful to the High Country Military Officers Association for their placing flags at the graves of those who have served in the armed forces at our Memorial Day event,” said Nancy Williams, President of the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association. “MOAA’S contributions to the service highlight our desire to work alongside community groups as we revitalize and restore Mount Lawn. The flags on veterans’ grave sites will be a proud reminder of those who have served our country.”
Those who attend the Memorial Day Service should gather at the mausoleum at the top of the hill at the cemetery shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, May 29. After the ceremony, people are welcome to visit the cemetery and speak with MLCA board members.
