BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers announced on July 26 that the installation of the new playground equipment in Memorial Park is complete and shared some photos of the completed project in his newsletter, “From the Desk of the Mayor.”
Sellers noted that while there are “a few touch-ups” that need to happen, such as grading and sodding, the town and Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Department hope to host a grand opening for the park in mid-August.
Blowing Rock Parks and Rec took to its Facebook page to announce the completed installation, saying, “The playground will bring out the kid in all of us.”
The playground’s opening in August is dependent on state restrictions regarding COVID-19.
