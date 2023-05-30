BOONE — Military personnel were honored and remembered by more than 250 people at a community Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

The ceremony, held at the Boone Mall on May 29, began with a performance of patriotic music by the Watauga Community Band with Conductor Billy Winkler, who also played several pieces throughout the event.

Watauga Community Band

Conductor Bill Winkler led the Watauga Community Band in playing patriotic music.
Ben Covington

Retired United States Army Colonel and 29-year veteran Ben Covington stood to be recognized for his three years of service in Vietnam.
Flag Folding

American Legion Post 130 members Rick Cornejo then explained the symbolism of each step of the folding of the American Flag which was performed by Finley Hodges and Larry Osborne.

