WATAUGA — Eighty-one-year-old Meat Camp resident Lee Jones commits his time and skill to the community as a first responder and ski patroller after spending years training and teaching in the field.
Jones works at ski patrol at Appalachian Ski Mountain every Sunday and said he goes on all the EMT calls he can. At 81 years old, he said dedication is hugely important in his life.
"You've got to want to do it," Jones said. "You've got to have the dedication to do it."
Jones was born in central Pennsylvania where he grew up with dreams of becoming a veterinarian. Without the funds to attend university, Jones joined the Coast Guard where he took the path to become an electrician.
When his skillset was developed, Jones said he attended bootcamp in Cape May, New Jersey, and training school in New London, Connecticut, before being stationed on a weather cutter out of Boston, a development laboratory in Washington, D.C., and a 95-foot patrol boat off an island in Hawaii.
While stationed in Connecticut, Jones said he took up competitive roller skating dance as he grew up skating weekly. He said he continued for many years and met his wife at a roller rink in Bladensburg, Maryland.
After finishing his tours, Jones said he went to work for IBM in Washington, D.C., by repairing equipment. Still with IBM, Jones and his wife had the opportunity to live near the Panama Canal while he worked fixing electrical issues on boats traveling through.
With IBM, Jones said he had the opportunity to live and work in Boulder, Colorado, where he finished his degree in Business Technical Management and later studied to get his Master's degree in Engineering Management. He was later relocated to a rural area outside of Burlington, Vermont.
While in Vermont, Jones said he got interested in the EMS field and ski patrol and began taking advanced first aid courses. Jones said the IBM facility in Vermont had from 10 to 12,000 people at their height and had their own ambulance when he began working in 1987 — around the same time he began ski patrol. Jones said he was head of a rescue squad in Vermont and put together a CPR training center.
Jones said he also spent more than 20 years volunteering with the Winter Special Olympics and has attended three of World Games in Toronto, Alaska and Idaho.
While working at IBM in Vermont and traveling through Europe and Asia on business trips, Jones was also working as an advanced EMT and nationally appointed ski patroller until he retired from IBM in 2006. With more than 43 years with the company, Jones moved up the ranks and retired as a senior engineer.
After retiring, Jones said he stayed busy as an EMT and as teaching new patrollers the medical aspects of the position in Vermont until moving to Meat Camp in 2018 to be closer to his daughter and five of his seven grandchildren.
Jones is now one of the lead instructors at Appalachian Ski Mountain and goes on as many EMT calls with the Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department as he can.
"I've got the education, I've got the training," Jones said. "So I'm over 80 years old, but I stepped in because I have the background, I have the knowledge."
Jones said staying busy has been key in staying active and keeping his mind "sharp." He said he also has a woodworking shop where he makes furniture for his loved ones and does most of the maintenance on his family house and cars. His wife, who was a teacher for most of her professional life, helps homeschool their grandchildren.
Jones said that has always enjoyed helping others and feels a need to give back to the community he lives in. He said while doing service work, he has always found a group of people that has each others backs.
"I've always enjoyed helping people," Jones said. "In the ski patrol, we're a family... We were cohesive, we look out for each other. EMS is pretty much the same way."
Jones said he has his health problems like "most people his age," but will continue his work in the community for as long as he can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.