RALEIGH — Cary Council Member Jennifer Robinson is the new president and Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander first vice president of the North Carolina League of Municipalities in a freshly elected League Board of Directors, comprising new and continuing members. Blowing Rock Councilperson Doug Matheson was also sworn in to service on the board, serving in an at-large capacity.
The duties of the new board began with CityVision 2020, the League’s annual conference, this year in a first-ever virtual format in adherence to public health guidelines under the pandemic.
