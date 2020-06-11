BOONE — Lindsay Masland, an associate professor in Appalachian State University’s Dr. Wiley F. Smith Department of Psychology, was recently recognized nationally for her excellence as an early career psychologist.
The award was conferred by the Society for the Teaching of Psychology — Division 2 of the American Psychological Association. Masland will be presented with a plaque to acknowledge her merit at the STP 19th Annual Conference on Teaching, slated for October. She will also receive a $1,500 prize as part of the award.
Each year, the STP awards six individuals nationally for their excellence in psychological teachings. The organization’s Jane S. Halonen Teaching Excellence Award specifically recognizes the excellence of early career psychologists. The award recipients will be announced in the October issue of the peer-reviewed journal Teaching of Psychology.
In her nomination letter for Masland, Jordan D. Troisi — associate professor of psychology at the University of the South — wrote that while there are many great teachers in STP, Masland is the person she goes to when she needs teaching advice
“It is an honor to know her, to work with her and nominate her for the Jane Halonen Award,” Troisi said “I cannot imagine a more fitting candidate.”
Since joining Appalachian’s faculty in 2011, Masland, who received her Ph.D. from the University of Georgia and her M.A. and B.A. from Wake Forest University, has been a keynote speaker at the annual Eastern Teaching of Psychology Conference — held in Staunton, Va., and for the STP’s Annual Conference on Teaching. She is the 2020 recipient of the App State Excellence in Teaching Award, and was recently named as incoming assistant director for faculty professional development in Appalachian’s Center for Academic Excellence.
She also serves as a consulting editor for the journals Teaching of Psychology and Scholarship of Teaching and Learning in Psychology, both of which focus on the scholarship of teaching and learning. Masland currently serves on 10 of Appalachian’s departmental committees committed to teaching excellence, and her research focuses include student engagement, effective teaching practices and inclusive excellence in the classroom.
“My passion is to help educators make sound instructional choices that lead to transformative educational experiences for the many types of students they have in their classrooms,” Masland said. “I try to bring my background of educational psychology and knowledge of the science behind teaching/learning to bear on every aspect of my teaching, research and service.”
