On Monday, Jan. 20, the community is invited to join the Boone Town Council for a ceremony to dedicate Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
At its regularly scheduled meeting held on Aug. 15, 2019, the Boone Town Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of Hunting Hills Lane after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an attempt to honor King’s legacy in the town of Boone. The location was chosen in an effort to reach visitors of the nearby children’s park, ballfields and the new county recreation center to remind them of King’s impact around the world.
The ceremony will be held at Boone Fire Station No. 2, located at 1075 State Farm Road, beginning at 4 p.m. with light refreshments and music provided by the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church Choir. Parking for the event will be located behind the fire station in the parking lot next to the ball fields.
For questions, contact Town Hall at (828)268-6200.
Other local events planned to honor King’s legacy include the following:
‘Selma’ film screening at App Theatre
Appalachian State University Humanities Council is excited to announce a film series in conjunction with the Appalachian Theatre as part of the 2019-20 theme of “Building a Just World.” The film “Selma” will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., and will feature a panel discussion following the film.
Panelists include Cameron Lippard, professor and chair of the Sociology Department; Willie Fleming, chief diversity officer; and Toussaint Romain, deputy legal counsel, adjunct professor, public defender and community activist.
This event is free, but requires tickets for seating purposes. Tickets can be obtained at www.apptheatre.org.
MLK Challenge
On Monday, Jan. 20, Appalachian State University and ACT (Appalachian & the Community Together) will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the MLK Challenge. Hundreds of participants will gather to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King through a day of service, reflection and education.
The day challenges volunteers to give their time, energy and talents to make the world just a little bit brighter for others here in the High Country as they complete projects alongside 20-plus community partners. True to its name, there are many layers of challenge woven into this day.
Unity Service
On Monday, Jan. 20, the Martin Luther King holiday, Mabel United Methodist Church will host the 23rd annual Unity Service at 7 p.m. All are invited.
Representatives of different faiths will offer prayers for peace, and the Junaluska Gospel Choir will sing. Following the service, the good cooks at Mabel Methodist will serve desserts and coffee.
For more information, please call Mary Sue or Pat Morgan at 828-297-3568.
Martin Luther King celebration
The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson.
The celebration will highlight the message of Dr. King and his teachings of peace, unity and equality in our society.
The featured performer will be Mike Wiley. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (336) 846-2787.
