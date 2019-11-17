BOONE — Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh has been nominated to serve on the North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Association Board of Directors for the Western Region.
The North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Association is a group of fire inspection, prevention and investigation professionals located throughout the state dedicated to the saving of life and property through fire prevention.
Marsh said he was nominated by several other professionals in the field from across the state. He was notified on Nov. 4 that he was given the director’s position that will be over around 30 counties. This new position is in addition to his fire marshal duties in Watauga.
As a Western Region director, Marsh said he will meet frequently with other officers of the association to discuss trends in the fire prevention industry including fire code changes and updates, investigation changes and updates and other items dealing with fire departments and their functions throughout the state.
“I am honored to be chosen to serve in this capacity for the state of North Carolina and look forward to the upcoming year,” Marsh said.
