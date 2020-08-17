BOSTON, Mass. — Kelsey Marlett, a native of Boone, has been named to the Emerson College Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
Marlett is majoring in Creative Writing BFA and is a member of the Class of 2021. The requirement to make Emerson's Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
