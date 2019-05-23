BOONE — A task that started as an Eagle Scout project for a Watauga High School alum 11 years ago was recently updated and given new life by 12 Mabel School students.
Elle Wise, a career and technical education teacher at Mabel, said her son Christopher Wehner — a 2008 Watauga graduate — chose to build raised garden beds at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living as an Eagle Scout project. Wise accompanied the Mabel students to Deerfield Ridge on May 17 to repair parts of the beds as well as place new plantings in the space. Her personal tie to the raised beds gave the project with the students a "special meaning" to Wise, she said.
The students placed soil in the beds where herbs, flowers and vegetables were then planted and watered. The group also added hummingbird feeders and plants to attract hummingbirds. Additionally, some students planted trees and shrubs on the property.
Wise received a $1,500 teacher scholarship from Boone Sunrise Rotary to create a flower garden at the facility. Wise said the students would be able to contribute expertise in agriculture and horticulture to the project, as well as the opportunity to improve the quality of life for the assisted living residents, promote peace and a stress-free environment and experience the feeling of empowerment by completing the project.
When applying for the scholarship, Wise said the project would be an excellent choice for the funding because of the history of the raised beds, the contribution of plants that would potentially enrich the lives of residents and the credit that the students would receive for the leadership section in their Personal Character and Careers class.
"(The scholarship) enabled me to give back to the community, to teach young children the value of serving others by volunteering their time and hard work and it brought back great memories of caring for my dad when he was a resident at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living," Wise said.
Wise said she also appreciated Mabel School Principal Mark Hagaman who supported the volunteer efforts and for "all (of) his support throughout the year".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.