ZIONVILLE — Family members joined students in Watauga County Schools on Nov. 21 to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal prepared by cafeteria staff.
The Mabel cafeteria was abuzz with chatter as students shared a Thanksgiving lunch complete with items such as turkey, corn, green beans and pumpkin pie.
Some classrooms — such as Lauren Harkey’s kindergarten class at Mabel — participated in Thanksgiving-themed activities. Harkey’s students sang a song about being thankful for their friends, family and others in front of those who attended. The kindergarteners also presented turkey drawings they had decorated, as well as other Thanksgiving crafts.
WCS will have an early release for students on Nov. 27 and are off for Thanksgiving as well as the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.