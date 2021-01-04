BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Jesse Lutabingwa was recently selected as a founding member of the American Academy of International Education, and joins a team of approximately 20 other founding members.
Lutabingwa serves as the associate vice chancellor of international education and development at App State, director of international research and development and is a professor of public administration in the university’s Department of Government and Justice Studies.
Established by the Institute of International Education, the American Academy of International Education will serve as a think tank, enabling its members to pool their experience, wisdom and vision to advance the field of international education and make it “a profoundly positive force in an increasingly interconnected world,” according to IIE.
“Jesse’s decades-long experience and commitment to advancing the field of international education will serve the academy, and all of its constituents, exceptionally well,” said Heather Norris, interim provost and executive vice chancellor at App State.
Lutabingwa said he was humbled by the trust that his peers have expressed in him, and is honored to be selected as part of the academy.
“I look forward to working tirelessly with other members to achieve the vision and mission for which the academy has been established,” Lutabingwa said
The academy’s members were selected by a planning team of senior international officers at U.S. universities, based on the following criteria: commitment to core values of the academy, demonstrated leadership in international education and/or intersecting fields, the ability to make a significant contribution to the academy’s mission and activities and an intellectual depth and curiosity.
Lutabingwa has more than 30 years of experience in international education and development. As part of his work designed to make a difference in people’s lives, he has been involved in numerous programs around the world, especially in developing countries.
He holds a Ph.D. in public administration, a master’s degree in international development management and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics with a minor in political science.
Lutabingwa has conducted research on local government and traditional leadership in South Africa, the decentralization of local government in Albania and South Africa, and African nongovernmental organizations and their role in public policy advocacy.
He is a member of NAFSA: Association of International Educators and has served in various leadership capacities within the association, both at the national and regional levels. He is also a member of the Association of International Education Administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.