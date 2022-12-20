ljc

Terry Carroll led some of the Long John Carolers in warm-ups in the Horn in the West parking lot. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The Long John Carolers celebrated their 50th year spreading holiday cheer in their winter undergarments.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Long John Carolers started their evening warming up at Horn in the West before bringing Christmas spirit to King Street, Lowe’s Foods and Appalachian Brian Estates.

The Long John Carolers filed into Mast General Store to spread holiday cheer to last-minute shoppers.
Jenny Cole sings with the Long John Carolers year after year.
Toby Atwood is one of the founding members of the Long John Carolers. 

