BOONE — The Long John Carolers celebrated their 50th year spreading holiday cheer in their winter undergarments.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Long John Carolers started their evening warming up at Horn in the West before bringing Christmas spirit to King Street, Lowe’s Foods and Appalachian Brian Estates.
The group also stopped into several stores downtown, serenading potentially stressed shoppers getting through their gift lists.
For the past 49 years, lifelong friends Terry Carroll and Toby Atwood have dressed in Long John underwear and festive attire while going out to “spread cheer among people caught up in the last-minute Christmas rush.”
Carroll and Atwood grew up as next door neighbors in Watauga County, and after spending their high school years as friends, the pair went on to be roommates at North Carolina State University. One Christmas while in college, Carroll and Atwood decided to go out in their long johns and share some holiday laughs.
Carroll said the group is now made up of more than 20 current and former Boone residents, with a few new people joining each year. He said in the past, the group has sung at grocery stores, department stores, shopping malls, rest homes, on King Street and at individual homes “bringing joy and laughter to shoppers, residents and bystanders who are caught by surprise by the troupe’s unusual attire.”
Atwood said each year is like a reunion. Even in the peak of the pandemic, the carolers met over Zoom to sing classic holiday songs with a twist with lyrics such as “walking in our winter underwear” (Winter Wonderland).
“We get to see people we don’t see it,” Atwood said. “I went to elementary school with Jenny (a fellow Long John Caroler). That’s really the great thing is coming back to our hometown.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.